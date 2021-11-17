MONAA to meet at Civic Center

Muskogee OK Native American Association will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
Plans for the meeting are to discuss plans in participating in Christmas parades. They will also be looking for volunteers to decorate floats and dance on the floats during the parades.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, MONAA will be "rocking out moccasins" to the meeting and will award prizes to the prettiest.
Everyone is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
