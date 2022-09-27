After 41 years of offering inpatient substance abuse treatment for women, Monarch has opened its inpatient doors to men.
Monday marked the first day Monarch admitted men for inpatient substance abuse treatment. The facility is at the former, and original, women's treatment facility on Fredonia Street. All Monarch women have been moved to its larger facility on Broadway.
Executive Director Rachel Neighbors said the men's facility fills a gap in service.
She said a 2021 state survey found that 500 men in Muskogee County sought inpatient substance abuse treatment —"all of them had to go out of town, either to Oklahoma City or Tulsa."
Monarch has offered outpatient treatment for men and women for several years.
"We actually had been looking into (inpatient) men's treatment for about five years," she said. "The state didn't have the funds to actually open. When Medicaid expansion opened, we were able to look into it."
The men's facility features rooms that house up to three men each. There is a living room, dining area, kitchen and a meeting room.
Patients can have group therapy, 12-step meetings in the meeting room, she said.
Five men were expected on Monday to start their treatment at the facility, she said.
"We have more scheduled throughout the week," she said. "We have the ability to have 34; we'll probably start with about 24 and see how that goes."
Patients can self-refer or be referred through court order, Neighbors said. The facility will serve men 18 years or older.
"They can be referred by probation and parole, DHS, drug courts," she said, adding that Medicaid will pay for treatment.
Each stay is based on the individual's needs, Neighbors said. The average stay would be 45 to 60 days.
Monarch can serve up to 42 adults — or up to 55-60 including children — at its recently remodeled inpatient women's facility on Broadway.
"With this expansion, Monarch will now be able to provide services to pregnant women, women with children, and men," Neighbors said. "The level of care will include outpatient treatment for both women and men, residential treatment for both women and men, and a halfway house for pregnant women and women with children."
Monarch, which stands for Muskogee Organization for Narcotic and Alcohol Referral Counseling Help, recently received a $2,500 grant from the Exchange Club of Muskogee.
If you need help
For more information on Monarch services and treatments, contact Monarch admissions department at (918) 913-4014 or ccalaway@monarchok.org. You can also complete a screening online by visiting: www.monarchok.org.
