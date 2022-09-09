MonitorDaily Ranking reflects continued growth for Arvest Equipment Finance

FORT SMITH, Ark. – MonitorDaily, a leading publication of the equipment leasing and finance industry, has recognized Arvest Equipment Finance (AEF) for the eighth consecutive year. AEF is a division of Arvest Bank.
The publication recently released the 2022 Monitor 100, its annual ranking of the largest equipment finance/leasing companies in the United States. AEF climbed seven spots to No. 66 after being ranked 73rd a year ago. AEF ended 2021 with $685 million in loans and leases. That’s up 33.3 percent from 2020’s $513.7 million, according to MonitorDaily.
Additionally, AEF climbed from No. 73 to No. 55 in overall annual production. The move is largely the result of a 49.8 percent increase in new business volume, which went from $279.8 million in 2020 to $418.6 million in 2021.
This is the 10th time in the last 11 years AEF has been ranked on the list.
"We always look forward to the Monitor rankings each year to see how we stack up with our peers,” AEF president Eric Bunnell said. “Our team continues to focus on growth while maintaining high credit quality. We also are excited about our current technology initiatives that will provide more automation and innovation for our customers."
MonitorDaily also ranked the top vendor channel producers and AEF was listed at No. 27. AEF’s $244 million in vendor production was up more than 73 percent over 2020’s $140.5 million.
AEF is headquartered in Fort Smith, Ark., with locations in Little Rock, Kansas City and Tulsa. In addition to serving Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, AEF does business in 21 additional states.
