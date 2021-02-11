Vaccine POD Closures: Due to inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine PODs are closed or have adjusted hours.
As of this advisory, there are 409,401 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,762 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
A majority of the deaths reported today are from November, due in part to delayed reporting by facilities, as well as additional time taken to investigate cases previously deferred, including deaths that occurred out of state.
There are 48 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Muskogee County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Adair County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Coal County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Garvin County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Major County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Roger Mills County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, five females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,948 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 409,401
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,934,303
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,317,797
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 807
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 65
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,020
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,948
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 11.
