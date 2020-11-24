As of this advisory, there are 180,610 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Muskogee County has 3,989 cases, up 53 cases since Monday. There have been 30 deaths in the county, with 23 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Four in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-39 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Jackson County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Washington County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,664 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 180,610
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,830,999
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,023,392
**Currently Hospitalized 1,566
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 11,445
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,664
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 24.
