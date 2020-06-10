As of this advisory, there are 7,480 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are two additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 4 and June 8.
One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Seminole County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 355 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 7,480
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 229,817
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 239,005
**Currently Hospitalized 150
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,075
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 355
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.