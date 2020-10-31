More than 4,000 vote early in Muskogee County

"Wow," Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said as he compared this week's early in-person voting to early voting in the 2016 presidential election.
Beach reported 995 people cast in-person absentee ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 4,100.
He said 2,358 in-person absentee ballots were cast in three days during the 2016 presidential election.
"Not quite twice as much," Beach said. "Wow, that's awesome."
Voters at Muskogee Civic Center did not wait nearly as long to vote Friday and Saturday than they did on Thursday.
Beach said he brought his laptop, and another election board worker brought his laptop, which doubled the number of people able to process voters. He said he added a second ballot scanner on Saturday.
In Wagoner County, 1,491 people cast in-person absentee ballots Saturday at its two early polling places. The three-day Wagoner County total is 6,371.
Cherokee County reported 597 in-person absentee ballots cast on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 2,369 in-person absentee ballots.
McIntosh County reported 231 ballots cast on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 1,190 in-person absentee ballots.
The general election is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
