As of this advisory, there are 5,086 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There is one additional death; it occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 285 total deaths in the state.
Today's weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report will include data on antibody testing in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,086
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 112,755
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 118,751
**Currently Hospitalized 215
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 863
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 285
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 15.
