As of this advisory, there are 50,669 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 10 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Lincoln County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, four males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pittsburg County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in 50 - 64 age group.
There are 709 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 50,669
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 740,225
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 800,216
**Currently Hospitalized 564
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,268
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 709
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 20.
