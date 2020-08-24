As of this advisory, there are 53,522 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 730 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 53,522
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of Aug 21) 759,335
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of Aug 21) 821,289
**Currently Hospitalized (As of Aug. 21) 578
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,431
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 730
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 24.
