Thousands of inactive oil and gas wells dot the landscape of eastern Oklahoma — at least 713 of the nearly 16,000 documented wells identified as either orphaned or abandoned by state regulators are located across Muskogee County.
These wells have been found to leak toxic chemicals, threaten local water resources, and emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas that can trap about 30 times as much heat as carbon dioxide during a 100-year span. Idle wells that remain unplugged present a public safety hazard to residents and can negatively impact property values, which can harm local economies.
Proponents of a provision included in a bipartisan infrastructure plan pending in Congress said funding included in the bill would "create tens of thousands of jobs and protect communities from air, climate and water pollution." That would be accomplished by plugging the wells that were abandoned after all the profits were pumped from the wells.
Adam Peltz, senior attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the international nonprofit organization, worked with U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota to craft the bipartisan REGROW Act. The measure, which was included in the infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate, would "invest $4.7 billion to plug every documented orphan well in the country."
"They pollute the groundwater, they release toxic air and methane, they lower property values, and they stymie other subsurface uses — you don't want these holes in the ground," Peltz said, citing potential problems related to future drilling or carbon capture as examples. "It's also a job creation engine for oil field service workers, and there are incentives for states to pursue policy reforms that will prevent them from repeating the same mistakes of the past."
Maps developed through a partnership between EDF and researchers at McGill University, who used state-provided datasets with geolocations of abandoned and orphaned wells show two areas where concentrations are greatest. Those areas include eastern Oklahoma and an area that stretches from the Midwest to Upper Appalachia.
Matt Skinner, public information manager for Oklahoma Corporation commissioner, attributed the high concentration of unplugged wells in eastern Oklahoma to age. He said many of the documented wells included on the map published by EDF were drilled during the early boom years — before state officials caught up with the industry.
"We found wells over there from 100 years ago that had cypress logs driven down inside them or stuffed with old clothes," Skinner said. "We were one of the first, if not the first, states to have plugging — we call them environmental rules today, but back then they called them anti-waste rules."
Skinner said the number of idle wells that can be classified as abandoned — one for which no owner of record can be located and must be plugged — decreased significantly. He said another class of idle wells — orphan wells, which in Oklahoma are available for adoption to be developed for further production — also are fewer in number but more likely than not to end up on the state's to-be-plugged list.
"We've been working pretty hard to get that plugging list shrunk down as much as we possibly can, but there's always going to be additions," Skinner said. "We certainly made progress, but the emphasis is to make sure we have the resources to respond to an emergency."
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said while he has seen no specific data regarding this topic, he can understand how abandoned and orphaned wells, in theory, might be problematic for some potential buyers.
"I know there are a lot of them out there, and there are some where there might not be anything left but a little slab of concrete," Dean said. "Some of them were just filled in with brush or some rocks with brush on top — a person might not know anything about it until they go to build something."
Peltz said Oklahoma could be eligible for about $839 million through provisions of REGROW Act should it be passed by Congress and signed into law.
Skinner declined to speculate about how that would help pare down the well-plugging list.
