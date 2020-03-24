I work in libraries because I believe that they are truly a link to life altering resources. We teach toddlers a love of learning and the core pre-literacy skills. We tutor adults so they can earn their GED or become a U.S. citizen. We patiently help people navigate life’s most stressful online processes, such as applying for utility assistance, finding a job, or any number of other crucial tasks. We make a difference every day. It is this fact that has made our reduction in services so very difficult, but we value the safety of our staff, our community, and our families and believe that this is the right response at this time.
Last week, we closed our building to the public to promote social distancing. We tested out a new service during this time, offering curbside delivery so that people could still pick up their books, games, and movies. I want to thank everyone that helped us spread the word about this service, and I would love feedback on what you thought, you can email me at jconley@eols.org.
This week, with the latest information, we are following the CDC’s advice that “non-essential” staff should stay home whenever possible. While we do play an essential role in our community, in this instance the “essential” refers to our first responders, and those that are ensuring that we have continued access to food and water.
We know people will have some questions about our temporary closing, so here are the basics you need to know. We have changed the due dates on all library items that are checked out, nothing will be due back while we are closed. Our libraries do have book drops. At Muskogee it is in the back at the southwest corner, but it is fine to hold onto your items until we reopen. Our robust online collection is still available and offers books, movies, fitness videos, music, comics, and audiobooks, just visit www.eols.org and click on Download & Stream. Our Wi-Fi is still on and can be accessed from our parking lot. We will still be monitoring our Facebook page, please feel free to message us there if you have questions. We will update our library website and Facebook page with information as we get it. And please know that Munchie, our library gecko, is doing just fine and is being well taken care of by staff.
In these ever-changing days, our hope is that you will be well and stay safe. We will be back as soon as we safely can, hope to see you soon.
