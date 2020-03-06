Porter FFA member Alanna Gonzales stayed watchful while showing her Hampshire sheep on Thursday at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
While watching the show judge, she also glanced at her father, who gestured like a baseball catcher beside the show arena.
Gonzales, a sophomore, said his signals “tell me what to do.”
“I don’t have a good perspective from where I’m at,” she said. “He has the judge’s perspective whenever he’s out of the ring. He can see it a little better.
Lewis Gonzales said he and his daughter developed signals coding where she needs to fix her sheep’s feet.
“We use one finger if it’s the front right foot, two fingers if it’s the left foot,” he said. “If I make a fist, it means to drive it.”
The code seemed to pay off. Alanna Gonzales placed third in her class in the Hampshire division.
Competition was stiff during Thursday’s sheep show, especially among the Hampshire breed. Nearly a third of the 337 sheep registered for the competition, 112, were Hampshires.
High school senior contestants showed their final sheep at Thursday’s show.
Vian FFA member Cash Wright said the regional show is his “last go round.”
“It’s sad because it’s my last show, but it’s not the end of the world,” he said.
He said he’s been showing sheep each year since the third grade.
“I’ve had Hampshires, naturals, crosses,” he said. “Last year, I had a natural and I made the regional sale with him here.”
He said donated the $6,500 he won from that sale to pay for repairs to the county show barn.
“The roof was really bad and in need of repair, so I decided to donate all my proceeds to them,” he said.
He said he hopes to do even better this year.
Wright spent part of Thursday afternoon brushing sawdust from his sheep’s legs, then fluffing the wool around the feet.
“To make them look pretty,” he said.
He also worked with the sheep before coming to the regional show. The sheep ran on a treadmill, as well as in the pasture.
“We have some ropes set up so we can work his muscles on the treadmill,” Wright said, adding that walking them in the pasture helps calm them down.
Oktaha FFA member Alexis Galliton came to the arena Thursday afternoon to prepare her sheep for the natural competition.
“Judges like sheep with hair on them, so we have to wash it and blow it out,” she said. “We had to wash him, then we had to blow dry his legs. Now he’s kind of done.”
Galliton said she’s been showing livestock since she was 9. She said she showed pigs before switching to sheep.
“We’ve done pretty well actually,” she said. “We’ve never had a bad year. Last year, my sheep made county and regional sales.”
She said she’s spending a little more time with this sheep because it’s her last one to show. She said the sheep got second in its class and third overall at last week’s Muskogee County show.
The regional competition is not her final show, however. Galliton said she plans to compete at the Oklahoma Youth Expo, which brings livestock exhibitors from across the state.
