After 28 hours in a bucket lift and with more than 300 bicycles collected, Nik Morgan got his feet back on the ground Monday afternoon.
Morgan, owner of Morgan Towing, went up in a bucket lift at noon Sunday outside Walmart, determined to stay up there until 300 bicycles were donated.
He came down at 4 p.m. Monday after two City of Muskogee sanitation workers brought the 300th bicycle to the donation tent.
"The rest of the sanitation crew got together and pitched in," he said. "We're delivering them Thursday to all the schools in Muskogee school district, Hilldale and Fort Gibson."
Friends and employees took two loads of donated bicycles back to his business while he was in the bucket lift.
"So we've got over 300," he said.
The bicycles came a variety of sizes and colors, including itty bitty three wheelers.
This is the fourth year Morgan Towing has collected and distributed bicycles to schools through its Hooked on Pedaling initiative, Morgan said. However, he said this is the first year he decided to perch himself in a lift bucket to encourage donations.
D. Boots, who helped with the promotion, said several people donated money. He said Mayes Towing, Advantage Controls and Whitlock Lawn Service each donated $1,000.
Morgan said he survived 28 hours aloft by bundling up with a jacket and a blanket. He said it got cold up there.
"I ate very little so I wouldn't have to go to the bathroom, but I have to go to the bathroom now," he said. "I didn't do much drinking because I'd have to go to the bathroom."
