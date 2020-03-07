OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Department of Corrections has returned to normal operations, including visitation, for all but six prisons. Three state-run prisons and three private prisons remain on lockdown. DOC initiated the security measure Monday night in response to a disturbance between approximately a half dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center. No one was seriously injured, and agents with DOC’s Inspector General’s office continue to investigate the incident.
The following facilities remain locked down:
Mack Alford Correctional Center – Stringtown
Dick Conner Correctional Center – Hominy
North Fork Correctional Center – Sayre
Davis Correctional Facility – Holdenville
Lawton Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility
Cimarron Correctional Facility — Cushing
DOC will resume normal operations at the remaining facilities when staff have determined it is safe to do so.
Visitation is suspended at the prisons remaining on lockdown. The public should continue to monitor the department’s social media before planning visitation.
