MPD announces policy change to deal with recent Supreme Court decision

Muskogee Police Department announced they will be working with tribal, state and federal authorities, including Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, to ensure the rights of Native Americans are protected in light of the McGirt decision.
An opinion rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the court found land granted by treaties to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation “remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law.”
The decision overturned the convictions of two enrolled members of federally recognized tribes who were prosecuted by the state court for crimes committed on Indian land. Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy should have been tried in federal court pursuant to a law that grants exclusive jurisdiction to the federal government for major crimes committed by “any Indian” in “the Indian country.”
Lynn Hamlin, public information officer with the Muskogee Police Department, said that as a result of the McGirt decision, and through coordination with acting chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Daniel Wind III, it will be necessary during any enforcement contact, for an officer with the Muskogee Police Department to ask whether an individual is an enrolled member of any federally recognized tribe. This will include potential victim and/or suspects.
Because all officers of the Muskogee Police Department are cross-deputized with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, this information will, if the situation warrants, assist the officer in determining where jurisdiction for the matter lies.
"Your cooperation in providing the information will allow us to best address the needs of the situation," Hamlin said. "Any change in our procedures will not affect our continued commitment to protect and serve our community. Offenders of the law will still be prosecuted."
This change is effective immediately.
"MCN Lighthorse looks forward to continuing our work with local law enforcement agencies in patrolling our shared communities," Wind said. "We are better working together, and the commitments we are making as we move forward from this landmark decision will only strengthen and enhance public safety for all Oklahomans."
