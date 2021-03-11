MPD chief, father of victim offer forgiveness

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee felt compelled to do what he could to help the family of a Blair, Nebraska, teenager heal after she was killed by his officers.
Teehee spoke during Wednesday's funeral for 17-year-old Farrah Rauch at Christ Lutheran Church in Blair. Rauch died following an officer-involved shooting Feb. 28 in Muskogee. Her boyfriend, 17-year-old Joseph Dugan, also of Blair, took his own life.
Teehee's presence at the service was described by Pastor Mark Degner as “highly unusual and unprecedented” after Farrah's father, Steven Rauch, showed forgiveness to Teehee and the four officers involved in the shooting, asking them to speak at the service.
Teehee was caught off guard by the invitation.
“This never happens,” he said. “You don't have the family of the victim of an officer-involved shooting ... reach out and invite them to the service and say, 'We forgive you. I'm sorry that my daughter put you in this position to have to do what you did, I forgive you.' When he's willing to do that, then I have an obligation to be here.”
The four officers declined the invitation, Teehee said, as they were still dealing with the pain from the incident.
“They just didn't think they were quite ready to do that,” he said.
Teehee said he talked to the officers on Thursday and said they "seem to be doing well."
"I sent a text out to them this morning and spoke to a couple of them," he said. "I told them how it went and they said they wanted to go, but they still weren't quite ready."
When Rauch, a private investigator for 35 years, was first informed of his daughter's death, he said he was wanting to assess blame. Upon finding out that his daughter had a weapon and fired at the officers, he felt for Teehee and his officers.
"When she fired at them, all bets are off — you don't do that," Rauch said. "Luckily, I'm a detective and I know how to ask questions. (Teehee) had such an incredible demeanor about him and had no attitude and happened to mention how devastated his officers were.
"When he said that, it just hit me like 'Oh my God, I can imagine what they went through. I told Teehee that I really wanted him to come to my daughter's funeral and speak."
One of the officers involved called Rauch on Thursday.
"He was so caring for me and my loss and kept saying how sorry he was for our family," Rauch said. "I responded back by saying, 'I'm so sorry that you were put in this situation and had to do what you did.'
"I also said that I hope that we can both get a message out there of love, forgiveness and that we can just get along with each other."
Rauch went on to say that he's asked Teehee if he would like for him to come down to Muskogee and meet all involved.
"I told him that I would come out there, anytime they want, and sit with all of them," he said. "I can see me and the officers and Chief Teehee going to a few schools giving a lecture or speech about forgiveness."
Forgiveness was the central theme for the funeral service. It's a message that Teehee said he will carry with him for the rest of his life.
“I'm going to carry this message 'forgiveness for Farrah' and I'm going to use that. That's going to be the title of a message I'm going to carry from the time I walk out this door, whether I'm talking to my police officers, whether I'm talking to my football team, whether I'm talking to youth at church camps, I'm going to use that,” he said.
During the service, Teehee admitted to holding a grudge for more than 20 years with another employee of the Muskogee Police Department. Teehee said on Thursday that he intends to reach out to that person.
"It's a personal deal, it has nothing to do with anyone else — just me and him," Teehee said. "In the next week or so when I get back from our youth trip, I'll do what I told that congregation I would do. I hate that I was so self-centered to the point that I held onto that and it took this young lady to get that out of me.
“But if that's what we can take home today from that, where we have some type of message that Farrah leaves with us from now on, then I think we've accomplished something today.”
