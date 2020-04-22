Lightning struck a house at 700 N. 45th St., late Wednesday morning, setting the roof on fire, said Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Warlick. The subsequent blaze prompted two Muskogee police officers to enter the house in search of a student to whom they typically delivered food.
Officers Danny Spears and Nick Ford typically see a Hilldale student in front of the house as they approach, delivering food to kids home from school due to COVID-19, said MPD Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin. When they rounded the corner around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the student was nowhere to be found and the house was on fire, Hamlin said.
"I feared that my student was inside since she met me at the door daily," Spears said.
Spears and Ford couldn't enter the front of the residence due to smoke pouring out, so they hopped a privacy fence and entered the back door, the release states. They discovered smoke thick enough to inhibit breathing and a burning roof, and cleared as much of the house as they could before exiting again.
The student and her family, including their dog, weren't home at the time of the fire, Warlick said. Both officers and a firefighter were later treated on scene by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service for smoke inhalation.
"We had a report there was a 14-year-old girl in there, so they were trying to clear that to make sure before we arrived," Warlick said. "The owners were gone. There were three people that live in the house, and all three of them were gone."
The house survived the fire after firefighters quickly contained the blaze, though not unscathed, Warlick said.
"It's not totally destroyed. It does have a lot of damage," Warlick said. "I'm going to say probably in the neighborhood of around $50,000-$60,000."
Both Spears and Ford were cleared for duty after being treated by EMS, a news release states.
"They smelled a little smoky when I saw them, but they're okay," Hamlin said.
Spears said the incident made him more appreciative of his fellow first responders.
"I also learned that I don't want to be a fireman," he said. "I'm thankful for those fellas."
