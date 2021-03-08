MPD presents PowerPoint of officer-involved shooting

Muskogee Police Department released a PowerPoint presentation on Monday of the officer-involved shooting from Feb. 28 of a 17-year-old girl from Blair, Nebraska, and the suicide of her 17-year-old male companion, also from Blair.
Farrah Rauch was killed by police, and Joseph Dugan killed himself. The pair had run away from Nebraska.
"What our process is in these officer-involved shootings is the first thing this morning I contacted both the families even though only one was involved in an officer-involved shooting and got this same PowerPoint to them," said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. "After I got the information to the families, we give a group of councilmen the opportunity to see it, we give a second group of councilmen the opportunity to see it then the last group here at 12:30 p.m. was outreach partners — which is our community leaders and church leaders throughout the community — and then we release it to the media."
The presentation started with Deputy Chief Chad Farmer playing a 9-1-1 call about an attempted carjacking and a second call about the theft of a truck. A few minutes after the second call, Muskogee Police Officer Evan Hendricks, a four-year veteran of law enforcement with one year on the Muskogee force, spotted the truck pulled over to the side of the road on North 24th Street.
The teenagers drove off and Hendricks began a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 69 north of Muskogee just past the Arkansas River. They then turned around and headed south on U.S. 69 to West Broadway, then east on West Broadway to North 17th Street, where the suspects abandoned the truck near the intersection of North 17th and Lenapah streets.
"The Muskogee officers involved were James Folsom, Shawn Brown, B.J. Hudson and Hendricks," Farmer said.
Folsom is a 16-year veteran, Brown a 15-year member and Hudson an eight-year veteran.
After abandoning the truck, the teens tried to run from police. Hendricks pursued Rauch, before being joined by Hudson. An exchange of gunfire followed.
The video in the presentation stops short of the fatal shot that ended Rauch's life. It did show Rauch face down on the side of the road when officers asked her several times to show her hands and "drop the gun."
Rauch eventually raised up and pointed a weapon at officers. The video then ends short of the shot that ended Rauch's life. Farmer said he thinks that Rauch was hit by a shot from Hendricks before and that's why she was laying on the ground.
"I don't know if she was down because she was hit," Farmer said. "I don't know if she was down because she was unconscious for a minute or if she was just trying to bait them to coming up there so she could shoot one of them.
"She had a shell casing next to her on the ground. We don't know if she fired during this or not, it's hard to tell on the audio and officers didn't remember."
Hendricks fell on the asphalt road in pursuit and scraped his hand. Farmer said no other officers were injured in the incident.
Dugan headed into the heavily-wooded area and was pursued by other police officers and followed by a Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service drone. Dugan eventually took his own life during the pursuit.
"The brush was so thick we had trouble following him, on foot or with the drone," Farmer said. "We had a K-9 unit go in and he had trouble. He's on the track, he could smell him but he can't figure out which way to get through."
Farmer said that there were two officer-involved shootings in 1995 where "somebody actually shot at us."
"We haven't had one where they actually shot at us until the last eight months," he said. "We've had three in the last eight months. We're not sure what's going on, but it's been pretty chaotic."
In addition to the guns that Rauch and Dugan were carrying when they ran, officers found an AK-47 in the truck the couple drove to Muskogee.
"The gun (Dugan) had was a Sig Sauer Model P228 stolen out of Kennesaw, Georgia — we don't know if that was in the truck they stole in Georgia or we have another burglary out there. We're not sure yet," Farmer said. "The gun (Rauch) had is a Glock Model 43. That's the one she fired on officers with — that's actually (Dugan's) father's gun. The AK-47 was also stolen form the (Dugan's) father."
Teehee said that Steven Rauch, the girl's father, has invited him and the officers involved to attend his daughter's funeral and has asked Teehee to speak. The father said he wants to apologize to them for his daughter putting them in that position.
Teehee said he will attend the funeral, which is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday. He also said three of the officers involved have declined, and he has not heard from the fourth one.
“They had no idea this was a 17-year-old girl,” Rauch said. “They were devastated … I don't want them to suffer for the rest of their life. I can't imagine what they have to live with and still do their job. “He's got a message for us and we have a message for him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.