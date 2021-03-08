The Muskogee Police Department released a PowerPoint presentation on Monday of the officer-involved shooting from Feb. 28 of a 17-year-old girl from Nebraska and the suicide of her 17-year-old male companion.
The presentation started with a 9-1-1 call about an attempted carjacking and a second call about the theft of a truck. A few minutes after the second call, Muskogee Police Officer Evan Hendricks, a four-year veteran of law enforcement with one year on the Muskogee force, spotted the truck pulled over to the side of the road on North 24th Street.
The suspects fled and Hendricks began a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 69 north of Muskogee just past the Arkansas River, then turned around and headed south on U.S. 69 to West Broadway, then east on West Broadway to North 17th Street, where the suspects abandoned the truck near the intersection of North 17th and Lenapah streets.
From there, the suspects tried to escape on foot. Hendricks pursued the female, later identified at Farrah Rauch, before being joined by other officers. An exchange of gunfire followed, which resulted in Rauch’s death.
The male, identified as Joseph Dugan, headed into the heavily-wooded area and was pursued by other law enforcement officials and followed by a Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service drone. Dugan eventually took his own life during the pursuit.
