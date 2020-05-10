Muskogee Police Department released a video that reveals a homicide suspect fired at police before they shot him, resulting in his death.
Demontre Ramon Bruner, 21, of Tulsa, died at a Tulsa hospital after being transported from Muskogee. Bruner was a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Tulsa less than 24 hours earlier.
Deputy Chief Chad Farmer on Friday referred to Bruner firing at police as “an ambush shooting” because Bruner was hidden and opened fire upon the officers as they were searching for him. Farmer said this was the first shooting of this type since 1995.
The department showed two videos during its presentation to media. One was from the body cam of Officer Tyler Griffith who did not discharge his weapon, and Officer Shane Leach, who did. Four other officers were involved in the pursuit — Lt. Chris Dean, who was the other officer who fired his weapon, and Officers Kevin Gilbreth, Taylor Hignite and Bob Lynch. All six officers are on paid administrative leave.
The video shows officers tracking Bruner from South 13th and Fremont streets to 11th and Fremont streets. As the officers approached the house, with K-9 Loki leading the way, Bruner, hiding behind an air conditioning unit, began shooting at the officers, firing twice before the officers returned fire.
“The suspect was hit three times,” Farmer said. “Once in the arm, once in the leg and once in the head. We found three shell casings. Lt. Dean radioed that (Bruner) shot five times, which under stress is normal.”
When the shooting stopped, the officers approached Bruner and found him unresponsive but still breathing and his gun in his right hand. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
The investigation into the fatal shooting is being handled by the office of Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge. The weapon Bruner had in his possession is with the Tulsa Police Department pending the completion of its homicide investigation.
