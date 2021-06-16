MPD to host Youth Fishing Derby

Muskogee Police Officer Anthony Brown wants to bring the excitement of fishing to the youth of Muskogee. Toward this goal, Muskogee Police Department is hosting a Youth Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon, June 26, at Three Forks Harbor.
“When I was growing up, we had a fishing derby,” said Brown.
Brown said the idea came to him during a recent camping trip with his family in which they participated in a fishing derby. Since then, he and the police department have been working on organizing the event.
Brown said the police department is excited to hold the derby.
“Everybody at the department I’ve talked to thinks it’s a really good idea,” he said. “I’ve already had some reach out to me wanting to come help do whatever they can do.”
Prizes will be available for the largest amount of fish, biggest fish and smallest fish.
“A prize for smallest fish was something I’d never seen before until my daughter and I fished that derby a couple weeks ago. I thought it was a great idea,” Brown said. “When you’re a kid, you don’t care if you catch a trophy-sized fish or a tiny fish — you’re just happy to be fishing.”
Adult supervision is required, and Oklahoma fishing regulations apply. Kids 18 and under are welcome, though those aged 16 and over are required to possess an Oklahoma fishing license. Participants are expected to bring their own fishing gear.
For more information, contact Officer Brown at rbrown@muskogeepd.org.
If you go
WHAT: Youth Fishing Derby.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon, June 26.
WHERE: Three Forks Harbor, 5201 Three Forks Road (Just off U.S. 62 east of the Arkansas River Bridge).
ETC.: Free, but participants must bring their own fishing gear.
INFO: Officer Brown at rbrown@muskogeepd.org.
