Demolition of parts of Whittier and Tony Goetz Elementary Schools could start next week, school officials say.
"You've already seen a lot of work that's going on right now," Muskogee Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said. "We've kind of done these in phases."
The projects are part of a $110 million bond issue voters approved last October. The bond issue includes $13 million for demolition and rebuilding of most of Tony Goetz Elementary and $1 million for renovations at Whittier Elementary.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved Flintco as the construction manager for Whittier Elementary and other bond projects.
The board approved a $92,835 bid from DT Specialized Services for demolition of an Whittier's oldest wing, which dates to the 1940s. Also approved was a $205,000 bid from D-Kerns to fill in Whittier's crawl space and do earthwork.
In January, a sewer line collapsed in a crawl space under the school's oldest wing. Students spent the remainder of the year at the vacant Harris-Jobe Elementary. School officials later decided to demolish the old wing.
Mendenhall said remodeling has begun on the rest of Whittier. It is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021 school year.
Tony Goetz students through second grade will spend the upcoming school year at the renovated Whittier site, while Tony Goetz upper grades meet at the New Tech At Alice Robertson. Whittier students will remain at Harris-Jobe.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved an $810,000 bid from Young Contracting for dirt work and utility relocation at the former AR and $520,000 for dirt work and utility relocation at Tony Goetz.
The older part of Alice Robertson Junior High, which dated to 1939, was demolished with the past few weeks. The district plans to build a Freshman Academy on the site. AR's band room, library, gym and New Tech center will not be demolished. Total cost of that project, funded by the bond issue, was set at $18 million.
