At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
• APPROVE revisions to the MPS District Calendar for 2023-2024 SY as presented.
• PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through P. as stated.
A. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Association for the FY 2023-2024.
B. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Support Personnel Association for the FY 2023-2024.
C. Employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Donna Cochran, Instructional Specialist, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Melissa Million, Instructional Specialist, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Jennifer Murray, Instructional Specialist, 8/9 Gd. Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Edith Raigoza, Reading Specialist, Creek, effective 08/01/2023; Jani Reheard, Teacher, Creek, effective 09/13/2023; April Roberts, Instructional Specialist, Creek, effective 08/01/2023; Angela Selby, Instructional Specialist, Creek, effective 08/01/2023; Robbie Shiew, Teacher, Creek, effective 09/13/2023; Latisha Sides, Reading Specialist, Creek, effective 09/13/2023; Melissa Brown, Reading Specialist, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2023; Mackenzie Casarez, Instructional Specialist, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2023; Gail Harris, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 09/13/2023; Patricia Torres, Instructional Specialist, District, effective 08/16/2023; Lora Reavis, Reading Specialist, Irving, effective 08/01/2023; Jennifer Schuler, Instructional Specialist, Irving, effective 08/01/2023; Kara West, Teacher, Irving, effective 09/13/2023; Marvin Samuels, Teacher, MHS, effective 09/13/2023; Kodi Bennett, Teacher, MHS, effective 09/13/2023; Tim Woodard, Teacher, MHS, effective 09/20/2023; Tim Woodard, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/16/2023; Jeanie Coffman, Interventionist, Pershing, effective 09/13/2023; Donda Hogan, Reading Specialist, Pershing, effective 08/01/2023; Blair Stevens, Teacher, Sadler, effective 09/13/2023; Zoe Bell, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 09/13/2023; Rhonda Carlile, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 09/13/2023; Angela Satterfield, Instructional Specialist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2023; Pending OSDE Certification.
D. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Valerie Aldridge, Instructional Leader, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $3,030; Russell Baird, Robotics, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25./hr; Donna Cochran, Instructional Specialist, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $5,000; Dana Lane, Instructional Leader, 6/7 Gd Acad., $3,030; Hunter Alexander, CSI Conference, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $100; D’Amber Bunch, CSI Conference, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $100; Anaiya Cooper, CSI Conference, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $100; Deandre Hamilton, Basketball — MS 3rd, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $2,723; Prentice Joseph, Wrestling — MS 3rd Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $3,104; Guy McKissick, Vocal- 8/9 GA Asst 8/9 Gd. Acad. ,$2,040; Jennifer Murray, Instructional Specialist, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $6,000; Kasandra McElmurry, After School Teacher, ECC, $25./hr; Navi Leatherman, After School Teacher, ECC, $25./hr; Kristen Bishop, After School Teacher, ECC $25./hr; Chris Risenhoover, Culture Coordinator, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $4,500; Melissa Brown, Reading Specialist, Cherokee, $6,000; Mackenzie Casarez, Instructional Specialist, Cherokee, $6,000; Ra’Chelle Duncan, Aft. Sch. Teacher, Creek, $25./hr; Louise Raigoza, Reading Specialist, Creek, $5,000; April Roberts, Instructional Specialist, Creek, $6,000; Angela Selby, Instructional Specialist, Creek, $6,000; Sharica Cole, MEA President, District, $16,500; Louise Raigoza, Reading Recovery Lead, District, $1,250; Lora Reavis, Read. Inst. Lead, District, $1,250; Denise Sanders, Title I Interventionist, District, $25./hr; Patricia Torres, Instructional Specialist, District, $5,000; Lora Reavis, Reading Specialist, Irving, $6,000; Jennifer Schuler, Instructional Specialist, Irving, $6,000; Bryan Bunch, Life Coach, MHS, $5,000; Jordan Chambers, Athletic Event Worker, MHS, $20./hr; RayTosha Craft, Athletic Event Worker, MHS, $20./hr; Edward King, E-Sports, MHS, $600; Janet Lopez, Career Tech, MHS, $2,200; Terri Brossett, Student Council, MHS, $2,200; Melissa O’Dell, Student Council, MHS, $1,265; Shane Sanderson, Newspaper, MHS, $1,936; Shane Sanderson, Video Technician, MHS, $1,320; Donda Hogan, Reading Specialist, Pershing, $6,000; Belinda Gaultney, Counselor, RAA, $2,020; Belinda Gaultney, Test Coordinator, RAA, $2,020; Angela Satterfield, Instructional Specialist, Tony Goetz, $6,000; Kodi Bennett, Aft. Sch. Sub Bus Driver, Transportation, $25./hr; Kodi Bennett, Sub. Bus Driver, Transportation, $70./day; Jason Campbell, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, Transportation, $25./hr.
E. State mandated increase stipend of administrative staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
F. Non-acceptance of employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Kirsten Baker, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/09/2023; Russell Baird, Swimming HS Asst., MHS, $2,000; Prentice Joseph, Wrestling — MS 3rd Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $3,104; Amanda Barnes, Science of Reading, Tony Goetz, $500; Amy Holmes, Science of Reading, Tony Goetz, $500.
G. Resignation of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Kathy Hutchens, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 09/07/2023.
H. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Tanara Gandy, Indian Ed. Counselor, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/16/2023. Consuelo Rodriquez, Custodian, 8/9 Gd. Acad., effective 09/13/2023; Braylon Dedmon, Support Monitor, Cherokee, effective 09/13/2023; Jamie Todd, CNS, District, effective 09/13/2023; Trent Chancellor, Police Officer District, effective, 08/16/2023; Devin Cochran, Substitute Mover, District, effective 09/13/2023; Kyle Hazelwood, Custodian, District, effective 09/13/2023; Arther McNac, Paraprofessional, District, effective 09/13/2023; Jayden McWilliams, Substitute Mover, District, effective 09/13/2023; Bryan Miller, Custodian, District, effective 09/13/2023; Kirsten Baker, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 08/16/2023; Lacey Durossette, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 09/13/2023; Jimmy Cooper, Plumbing Apprentice, Maintenance, effective 09/13/2023; Daniel Cox, Carpenter, Maintenance, effective 09/13/2023; Paige Staton, Custodian, Pershing, effective 09/13/2023; Bertha Ugalde, Custodian, RAA ,effective 09/13/2023; Yolanda Wiggins, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 09/13/2023; Kirsten Baker, After School Asst., ECC, $15./hr; Alyssa Shoemake, After School Asst., ECC, $15./hr; Patricia Jones, After School Asst,. ECC $15./hr.
I. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Mary Holt, Accompanist, MHS, $25./hr.
J. Extra duty of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Demya Chapuis, Volleybal — MS Asst ,8th 8/9 Gd. Acad., $2,128; Devin Cochran, Football — 8th Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $2,500; Verbenia Warren, After School Asst, Creek, $15./hr; Bruce Hampton, After School Bus Driver Transportation, $15./hr; Lay Coach.
K. Termination of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Tyreauna Reese, Food Server, 8/9 Gd. Academy, effective 08/16/2023.
L. Non-acceptance of extra duty of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Jara Clark, Band — Flags Drill Team — 8/9, 8/9 Gd. Acad, $1,870; Samuel Broyles, Athletic Game Worker, MHS, $20./hr; Jara Clark, Band — Flags Drill Team — HS, MHS, $1,590; Jara Clark, Band — 6/7 GA 8/9 GA, MHS, $1,870.
M. Non-acceptance of employment of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Yesenia Hernandez, Eng Lang Tutor, District, effective 07/31/2023.
N. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2023-2024 school year: Cindy Martin, Indian Ed. Intervention, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 07/31/2023; Max Johnson, Teaching Assistant, MHS, effective 07/31/2023; Laney Skelton, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 08/22/2023; Melissa Goforth, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 07/31/2023.
O. Employment of administrative staff for the 2023-2024 school year
P. State increase stipend of administrative staff for the 2023-2024 school year as presented in attachment.
11. Discussion and vote to settle or not settle EEOC claim of Ms. Raytosha Craft.
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - L. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S), August 8, 2023.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment August encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP- Checks #20240173-20240572, $11,907,778.43, EP- #240011-240035,$116,797.02, AF- Checks #2400002-2400032, $12,837.99
DD’s- #24200227-24200914, $1,789,288.12
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 24000771-24001177
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS— 1. Operating Account - Armstrong, $4,217,706.62; 2. Activity Account - Firstar, $541,277.35; 3. Investment Account, 0,
E. FINANCIAL REPORT— Balance Sheet; Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments
F. 2023-2024 Estimate of Needs – Per Exhibit
G. PO’s Over $15,000
00052860, Woodcraft of Tulsa, General Fund, Carl Perkins grant, $16,499.98, Drum sander, 24-inch bandsaw
00052683, Educational Products, General Fund, ESSER III, $18,242.63, HS school supplies
00052897, National Inventors Hall of Fame, General Fund, ESSER After School grant, $29,598, STEM activity kits
00052925, Endex of Tulsa, Building Fund, ESSER III, $82,802, Clocks, Intercom system Sadler
00052941, Collier Consulting, General Fund, Fed. Grant – School Improvement, $36,000, Consulting for Pershing Elem.
H. Contracts
Mutual of Omaha, General Fund, $5,819.88, Certified staff life insurance
Endex of Tulsa, Building Fund, ESSER III, $82,802, Clocks, Intercom system Sadler
National Inventors Hall of Fame,General Fund, Federal After School Grant,$18,598, Curriculum Creek Elem.
Collier Consulting, General Fund, Fed. Grant – School Improvement,$36,000, Consulting for Pershing Elem.
Connors State College, Concurrent Classes for Junior and Senior students Title I 511
I. Sanctioning — Muskogee Roughers Football Booster Clb, Friends of Rougher Baseball, Inc., Cherokee Elementary PTO
J. Salaried Exempt and Non-Exempt Salary Schedules.
K. New Activity Fund Sub Accounts — 8/9th Grade Academy, Drama 861; Muskogee High School, BPA 862
L. Board Policy Revisions - First Reading — 107035, Certified Sick Leave; 106220, Maternity Leave; 106110, Family Medical Leave Act; 106105, Leave Sharing Program; 103210, School Transportation; 105150, Disciplinary Action for Misuse of School Bathrooms & Changing Facilities;
110270, Student Diabetes care and Management; 110145, Administration of Emergency Opioid Antagonists; 110315, Tribal Regalia.
