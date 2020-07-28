Muskogee Public Schools will delay the start of the 2021 school year from Aug. 12 to Aug. 31.
The Muskogee Board of Education approved the delay at a special meeting Tuesday.
The delayed school year is part of a revised instructional calendar that includes 22 virtual days, in which MPS students will learn online.
MPS teachers will have professional development days from Monday through Aug. 7. Teacher work days and "Meet the Teacher" days will be Aug. 10-14
