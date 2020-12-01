Muskogee Public Schools pushed its return to classroom learning back another week.
In a note to parents, School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said MPS will continue virtual learning from Monday through Dec. 11.
He said the extension was prompted by COVID-19 cases impacting MPS personnel, as well as the community.
"The district will continue meal service during this extended week of virtual instruction," Mendenhall said. "Families must contact a site by 9 a.m to reserve a meal to be picked up from 12:30 to 1 p.m. that day."
Mendenhall said teachers will continue to work during the virtual learning period.
"Fine arts and in-season athletics will continue to practice," he said.
The Education Service Center will operate with half the staff working from home and the other half working onsite on alternating days.
"Muskogee County remains in a state of emergency as declared by the county commissioners in November," Mendenhall said. "MPS encourages everyone to do their part in flattening the curve and the number of hospitalizations by social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent handwashing."
