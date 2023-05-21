Muskogee Police Department is seeking help locating an at-risk, missing child.
Leela Marlow, 14, was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of North 38th Street and Tahlequah Street in Muskogee.
Leela was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue sweat pants and carrying an orange blanket. She is 5-foot-1, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Leela is diagnosed autistic and has astigmatism in her left eye. She may be wearing glasses.
If seen, call 911.
