WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Wednesday,
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Larry Stewart, President
2. ROLL CALL
3. STANDING RESOLUTIONS
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A as presented:
A.Contracts
AIA -Flintco, LLC — $4,524,016.00, MHS HVAC.
AIA - Flintco, LLC — $7,881,147.00, MHS-FA Remodel.
Flintco, LLC — Notice to Proceed.
Southwest Solutions Football Storage — $34,943.67, Equipment Storage for Rougher Village.
Natl. Inventors Hall of Fame — $67,872, Elementary Summer School STEM.
Natl. Inventors Hall of Fame — $37,500, Middle SummerSchool STEM.
4. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A.-C. as presented:
VSP– CERTIFIED
A. Voluntary Separation Plan of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Damon Beckers, Teacher, Creek, effective 06/30/2022; *Clayton Blevins, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; *Rozlyn Bradley, Librarian, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; *Earl Cobb, Teacher, MHS, effective, 06/30/2022; Ethyl Gault, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; John Hammer, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; *Mark Peters, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; *Tammy Pierce, Instructional Facilitator, ESC, effective 06/30/2022; *Jack Reavis, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; *Michael Walcutt, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; *Wanda Warrior, Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2022; **Pamela Williams, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; **Donna Zarnke, Teacher, Creek, effective 06/30/2022. *Retirement. **Retirement only if VSP is approved.
B. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lou Dawkins, Head Basketball Coach, MHS-8/9 Grade Acad., effective 07/01/2022.
C. Voluntary separation process of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: **Tami Gardenhire, HR Specialist, ESC, effective 06/30/2022; Janet Coffman, Kidzquest Lead, Irving, effective 06/30/2022; Gerald Goad, Plumber, Maintenance, effective 06/30/2022; James Jones, Electrician, Maintenance, effective 06/30/2022; **Robert Perkins, HVAC, Tech Maintenance, effective 06/30/2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.