Due to continued winter weather, all MPS school sites will be closed Wednesday. There is no remote instruction and district events are canceled.
In an effort to prioritize safety, only essential service personnel will report to work. Essential service personnel and 12 month employees should check with their supervisors about work schedules during the closure.
District officials will continue to monitor weather conditions. Should additional announcements be necessary, updates will be sent through the district's website, social media, and notification system.
