MPS to host town hall meeting

Students from Tony Goetz and Whittier elementary schools meet at three different schools when the 2021 school year begins in August.
Muskogee Public Schools officials will discuss the changes and answer questions during a town hall meeting, livestreamed 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the MPS Facebook page and YouTube page. The town hall meeting also will include progress on the $110 million bond issue MPS voters approved in October.
Whittier students and staff moved to the former Harris-Jobe Elementary last January after school maintenance workers discovered a collapsed sewer line at Whittier.
MPS Chief Operating Officer Eric Wells said school officials said the collapsed line was in a crawl space under the school's oldest wing. School officials decided to demolish the older section of Whittier and remodel the remaining 11 classrooms this summer, he said.
MPS Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said the school decided to demolish the old wing instead of simply cleaning the area surrounding the collapsed line.
"Just abatement, you're still stuck with a building that was mostly built in the 1940s," he said. "Our kids can be better and safer not being in this part of the building any longer."
Crawley said heating and cooling cost too much in the old wing.
Wells said demolition and renovation will be covered by the $1 million part of the bond issue that had been allocated for Whittier renovations.
The renovation will move the office to part of the library.
"Actually, the newer library was designed to be the main entrance years ago," Wells said.
He said he expects renovations to be completed by the start of the 2021 school year in August.
Whittier students will remain at Harris-Jobe next school year.
Meanwhile, Tony Goetz' 369 students will be relocated to two sites next year. Most of Tony Goetz Elementary, which dates to 1954, is to be demolished and rebuilt as part of the bond issue.
Wells said Tony Goetz' kindergarten, first and second grade will meet at the renovated Whittier site.
Third, fourth and fifth grades will go to the New Tech at Alice Robertson he said.
Older parts of Alice Robertson Junior High also are to be demolished and rebuilt as a freshman academy, another project funded by the bond issue. However the New Tech building and the AR gym will remain standing.
Relocated Tony Goetz upper grade students will have school meals and physical education classes in the AR gym.
The Tony Goetz principal, librarian, music teachers, physical education and other auxiliary staff will shuttle between the sites in 2021.
Tony Goetz students will return to their original building once it is rebuilt.
Then, Whittier students will return to their smaller facility.
Wells said the smaller version of Whittier could be large enough for returning students, "if projections continue as they are, which is us losing more students."
Whittier has 311 students, he said.
Bond issue plans call for Harris-Jobe to eventually become an Early Childhood Center and day care center when it is not used by other schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.