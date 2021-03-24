Muldrow man pleads guilty to producing child porn

A Muldrow man pleaded guilty in federal court to production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Hunter Jacob James Hope, 21, entered a guilty plea to seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. According to the plea agreement, he will face a term of imprisonment between 262 and 327 months and a fine up to $250,000.
According to court documents, Hope engaged in a pattern of conduct that involved threatening to share sensitive (typically undressed or partially undressed) images of minors unless the minors either engaged in sex acts with him or provided him with sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Sallisaw Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will take place once the report is completed.
