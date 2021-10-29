Muldrow man sentenced for production of child pornography

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Hunter Jacob James Hope, 21, of Muldrow was sentenced to 290 months’ imprisonment and 25 years of supervised release for seven counts of production of child pornography.
According to court documents, Hope engaged in a pattern of conduct that involved threatening to share sensitive (typically undressed or partially undressed) images of minors unless the minors either engaged in sex acts with him or provided him with sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet.
“Justice was delivered to multiple minor victims who were forced to acquiesce to this defendant’s perverse desire to threaten and sexually abuse them for his own twisted gratification," said Acting United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. "Without their bravery in choosing to come forward, this defendant would have been free to continue his pattern of criminal conduct.”
The charges arose from an investigation by the Sallisaw Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations “(HSI).”
“This deviant predator will no longer pose a threat to children, earning every minute of his 24-year sentence for his callous acts of sexual exploitation of vulnerable minors," said Christopher Miller, acting special agent in charge HSI Dallas. "Through our collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will never relent in bringing the full weight of justice against sexual predators for the lasting harm they inflict on children.”
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab "resources."
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing. Special Assistant United States Attorney Gwendelynn Bills represented the United States. Hope was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to await commitment to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
