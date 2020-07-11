Muleshoe Ranch receives Centennial award

COUNCIL HILL — Being able to continue running the family ranch is important to Tony Nichols. He and his children grew up on Muleshoe Ranch, which has been in the Nichols family for 105 years, recently earning them the Oklahoma Centennial Ranch Award.
Tony and Linda Nichols have a large family, and most of them live in the area and are involved with the ranch operations.
"The recognition simply highlights what our family has cherished for seven generations: being good stewards of the land and animals with which God has entrusted us," said Jodi Cole, Tony and Linda Nichols' daughter.
The Centennial Farm or Ranch Award is eligible to any property that has been occupied by a family member for at least 100 years, includes a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000. The award is sponsored by the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. The purpose of the award is to recognize the sustainability of the farms and ranches across Oklahoma.
The ranch witnessed the change of technology from horse- and mule-powered farming to using tractors, as well as other historic changes in Oklahoma.
"My grandparents bought the first 80 acres in 1915," Tony Nichols said. "Then, the first person that lived here was my great-uncle. After that, my grandparents and one of my great-grandfathers lived here, and my wife Linda and I have lived here since 1962."
Muleshoe Ranch has sustained hardships over its 105-year history. The ranch survived the Great Depression the Dust Bowl before Nichols was born and droughts after he was born. His grandfather had a job during the Great Depression so his family was not relying solely on the ranch.
"The cattle market is very cyclable," Nichols said. "There's times that are pretty good and times that are not so good, and you kind of have work on the average."
WhenNichols' grandparents first bought the ranch, they grew corn, oats, wheat, milo, clover seed, ryegrass seed and lespedeza seed along with raising hogs, milk cows, chickens, mules and draft horses. These days, the ranch raises cattle and hay. The hay is mostly fed to the cattle, while the feeder cattle are sent to a feed yard in western Oklahoma, and breeding cows are marketed locally. Muleshoe Ranch's grass and grain finished beef are sold directly to consumers.
For information about the Centennial Farm and Ranch Program: Shea J. Otley, (405) 522-4485 or email her at sjotley@okhistory.org.
