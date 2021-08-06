Mullin co-sponsors bill

WASHINGTON — The following bill was co-sponsored by U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4821) to "hold accountable senior officials of the Government of the People's Republic of China who are responsible for, complicit in, or have directly persecuted Christians in China."
The bill was introduced on July 29 and has 35 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Robert B. Aderholt, R-Ala., Robert Latta, R-Ohio, Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Randy Weber, R-Texas, Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., William Timmons, R-S.C., Bob Good, R-Va., Jody Hice, R-Ga., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Andy Harris, R-Md., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Michael Guest, R-Miss., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Brian Babin, R-Texas, Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., August Pfluger, R-Texas, Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., Glenn R. Grothman, R-Wis., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Julia Letlow, R-La., Chris Smith, R-N.J., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Rick Allen, R-Ga., Burgess Owens, R-Utah, Ken Buck, R-Colo., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. The legislation was referred to the House Foreign Affairs; Judiciary; and Ways and Means committees.
Information: Rep. Vicky Hartzler, 2235 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-2876.
