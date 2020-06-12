WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin this week highlighted the benefits of opportunity zones to rural areas during a hearing before the Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee.
The hearing focused on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minority communities, particularly with regard to access to broadband connectivity and jobs.
“We all have unique challenges in our districts, and my district is no different,” Mullin said, citing the disparity of broadband access in “very rural districts” like the 2nd Congressional District in Oklahoma. “In fact — just recently, and the only reason I’m able to be on this hearing is because I got internet at my house — when we start talking about opportunity zones, we need to pay attention to that.”
Statistics provided by Mullin’s office show fewer than half the residents have access to broadband internet, something most people across the country have enjoyed for years. More than 45 percent of individuals living on tribal land in Oklahoma don’t have access to high-speed internet.
Last year Mullin introduced H.R. 2929, the Rural Broadband Network Advancement Act. The measure would promote investment in the expansion of broadband access in rural areas.
