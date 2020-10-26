Mullin outlines scenarios for post-election shutdown

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin told a group of local manufacturers he believes there is a 50% chance of a post-election government shutdown regardless of the outcome of next week's elections.
Speaking to the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance during a virtual listening session, the four-term representative of Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District said he hopes "that doesn't happen." But Mullin said he sees "several scenarios moving forward where that could take place."
"I just feel strongly that we're moving ahead into a shut down," Mullin said, citing as evidence his efforts to find a place for his family to stay should they have to travel to Washington for Christmas as a result. "I don't think any additional appropriations is going to be done until after the first year, that's including a stimulus package."
Mullin, who is competing for a fifth term against Libertarian Richie Castaldo and Democrat Danyell Lanier, laid out a couple of scenarios that could lead to a shutdown after Dec. 11. The first included a presidential victory for Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic victories in both congressional chambers, and the second included a decisive win by President Donald Trump and Republican control of Congress.
With a Biden victory, Mullin said "the House will stay in the Democrats' hands ..., and more than likely the Senate will probably flip if that takes place." He said there likely would be no reason for House Democrats to work with Trump or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a lame duck session, and it would be January before a continuing resolution would be passed.
Mullin said if Trump wins with more than 300 electoral votes, "we will probably take back the House ..., and the Senate will stay in control of Republican Mitch McConnell's hands." He said there still could be a shutdown at that point because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "could be, at times, difficult to deal with," and "we probably won't want to deal with her, either."
Mullin acknowledged a continued and sustained surge of new COVID-19 cases across the nation could prompt the passage of another round of assistance from Congress. But he said significant differences of opinion that exist regarding the amount of assistance necessary and where aid should be targeted likely would delay additional stimulus until January or beyond.
Responding to concerns about the lack of bipartisanship in Washington, Mullin agreed it can be frustrating because compromise is seen by some as forsaking their values. Mullin, who recently was rated by one organization as the member of Oklahoma's congressional delegation most willing to work across party lines, said he equates bipartisanship to negotiating a business deal.
"The first thing I did was learn how to take a deep breath and start building relationships with members on both sides of the aisle," Mullin said. "Any idea I might have only comes into existence if I can get 218 other people to agree with me."
Mullin said compromise is important because the interests of his constituents often differ from those of his congressional colleagues. Mullin said there would be little, if any, chance of meeting the needs of his constituents if he is unwilling to negotiate with colleagues to find common ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.