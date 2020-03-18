Much of Muskogee's springtime Azalea Festival has been canceled ahead of the potential spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness, city officials have announced.
COVID-19 is caused by a virus commonly referred to as the coronavirus. There have been 17 cases in Oklahoma, three of which have been confirmed in Tulsa County.
Even the annual Azalea Festival Parade has been canceled.
"Well, it means that we’re taking seriously the recommendations from the CDC and federal government and state and county health departments about how many should be together in a group," said City Manager Mike Miller. "The guidelines they gave us were for the next eight weeks. For events that the city’s sponsoring during that timeline, we want to make sure those are following those guidelines. The parade certainly falls into that. We’re going to look out for the public health and safety, that’s a big reason that we’re here."
The Azalea Parade, the Muskogee Run, which were both set to take place April 11, and the Flower Power Bike Ride on April 25 have been canceled. The Azalea Banner Auction, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed to an as-yet undetermined date.
"It’s a great community event, and I know people look forward to it. We have great participation, it’s a celebration of spring and our unique festival that we have that no one else in Oklahoma has. The good news for us is that we’re counting on the flowers still blooming and still having a beautiful Honor Heights Park," Miller said. "As of right now, we’re not planning on shutting down Honor Heights Park."
Miller called the parade in particular an "iconic" part of Muskogee's yearly festivals.
"The parade is an iconic moment of spring in Muskogee on an annual basis and due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re not going to be able to have that," Miller said. "It’s important that we don’t, given the guidelines that we have — there’s downsides to not having the parade, but given the guidelines we’re under, the choice was not that difficult."
The parade's cancelation reflects a pattern that has been, and will be, prevalent globally, Miller said.
"I think what we’ll definitely see is that tourism all across the globe is suffering right now. It’s an important part of the economy and an important part of what we do. People are being told not to travel, and if they don’t travel, tourism is going to be very low," Miller said. "The parade is certainly part of that, but the great attractions we have year-round are going to have more limitations as well, at least in the short term."
Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Justin O'Neal said COVID-19 would likely make some large dents in tourism revenue.
"COVID-19 is leaving a mark on all aspects of life around the globe. Tourism in Muskogee is no different. Each year, thousands of visitors come to Muskogee for springtime events and to experience what it means to be an Okie From Muskogee," O'Neal said. "Unfortunately, this year we are expecting some big impacts as a result of the epidemic and as both travelers and event organizers take precautions to assure the health and safety of themselves and each other."
