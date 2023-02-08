Municipal election filing ends today

More candidates filed on Tuesday for area municipal elections.

The election will be April 4.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations of candidacy.

Names marked with an asterisk note candidates who filed on Tuesday.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

FORT GIBSON

• Trustee, Ward 3: Bob Boatman.

• Trustee, Ward 5: Jerry Harris.

BRAGGS

• Trustee: Lisa Tyler.

HASKELL

• Trustee, Ward 1: Douglas Fultz, Bruce McQuay.

• Trustee, Ward 3: Harold Wilburn Jr.*

• Trustee, Ward 5: Mark Blan.*

OKTAHA

• Trustee, Ward 2: Nathan Reheard.

• Trustee, Ward 4: June Hall.

PORUM

• Clerk/Treasurer: May Belle (Hall) McDaniel.

• Trustee: Martha Long.

TAFT

• Trustee: Elsie Ceasar.*

WARNER

• Trustee, unexpired term: Terry Thompson.

• Trustee: Wayne LaBounty, Roger A. Thomason, Barbara M. Watson.*

WEBBERS FALLS

• Trustee: Danny Haley.

McINTOSH COUNTY

CHECOTAH

• Mayor: Daniel Tarkington.

• Chief of Police: Darren Glover.

• Council, Ward 1: Michael Key, Will Fairchild.*

• Council, Ward 2: Jodi Toliver-Greenleaf.*

• Council, Ward 3: Delania Durrett-Stevens, Joey Marion, Mark McCullough, Jerri Reaves.

• Council, Ward 4: Jay Hayes, Christopher Robinson, Leah A. Todd.

EUFAULA

• Council, Ward 1: Josh Cummings.*

WAGONER COUNTY

OKAY

• Town clerk/treasurer: Sherry Reynolds.

• Trustee, Ward 4: Monica Flores.

• Trustee: Rhonda Thornburg.*

PORTER

• Town Clerk/Treasurer: Shirley Liles Herring.

• Trustee: Bradah Littlefield,* Kristin Eaton.*

WAGONER

• Mayor: Nathan Rojas.*

• Police Chief: Chris Fogleman.*

• Council, Ward 3: Joshua Bret Bogle.*

• Council, Ward 4: Roger Schilling.*

