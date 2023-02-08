Municipal election filing ends today

More candidates filed on Tuesday for area municipal elections.
The election will be April 4.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations of candidacy.
Names marked with an asterisk note candidates who filed on Tuesday.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
FORT GIBSON
• Trustee, Ward 3: Bob Boatman.
• Trustee, Ward 5: Jerry Harris.
BRAGGS
• Trustee: Lisa Tyler.
HASKELL
• Trustee, Ward 1: Douglas Fultz, Bruce McQuay.
• Trustee, Ward 3: Harold Wilburn Jr.*
• Trustee, Ward 5: Mark Blan.*
OKTAHA
• Trustee, Ward 2: Nathan Reheard.
• Trustee, Ward 4: June Hall.
PORUM
• Clerk/Treasurer: May Belle (Hall) McDaniel.
• Trustee: Martha Long.
TAFT
• Trustee: Elsie Ceasar.*
WARNER
• Trustee, unexpired term: Terry Thompson.
• Trustee: Wayne LaBounty, Roger A. Thomason, Barbara M. Watson.*
WEBBERS FALLS
• Trustee: Danny Haley.
McINTOSH COUNTY
CHECOTAH
• Mayor: Daniel Tarkington.
• Chief of Police: Darren Glover.
• Council, Ward 1: Michael Key, Will Fairchild.*
• Council, Ward 2: Jodi Toliver-Greenleaf.*
• Council, Ward 3: Delania Durrett-Stevens, Joey Marion, Mark McCullough, Jerri Reaves.
• Council, Ward 4: Jay Hayes, Christopher Robinson, Leah A. Todd.
EUFAULA
• Council, Ward 1: Josh Cummings.*
WAGONER COUNTY
OKAY
• Town clerk/treasurer: Sherry Reynolds.
• Trustee, Ward 4: Monica Flores.
• Trustee: Rhonda Thornburg.*
PORTER
• Town Clerk/Treasurer: Shirley Liles Herring.
• Trustee: Bradah Littlefield,* Kristin Eaton.*
WAGONER
• Mayor: Nathan Rojas.*
• Police Chief: Chris Fogleman.*
• Council, Ward 3: Joshua Bret Bogle.*
• Council, Ward 4: Roger Schilling.*
