Municipal filings begin

Area communities will see several municipal races, according to declarations of candidacy filed on Monday at area county election boards.
The election will be April 4.
In Haskell, Douglas Fultz and Bruce McQuay filed for Ward 1 Trustee.
In Checotah, Delania Durrett-Stevens, Joey Marion, Mark McCullough, Jerri Reaves filed Monday for Council, Ward 3; Jay Hayes, Christopher Robinson, and Leah A. Todd filed for Council, Ward 4.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations of candidacy.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
FORT GIBSON
• Trustee, Ward 3: Bob Boatman.
• Trustee, Ward 5: Jerry Harris.
BRAGGS
• Trustee: Lisa Tyler.
HASKELL
• Trustee, Ward 1: Douglas Fultz, Bruce McQuay.
OKTAHA
• Trustee, Ward 2: Nathan Reheard.
• Trustee, Ward 4: June Hall.
PORUM
• Clerk/Treasurer: May Belle (Hall) McDaniel.
• Trustee: Martha Long.
WARNER
• Trustee, unexpired term: Terry Thompson.
• Trustee: Wayne LaBounty, Roger A. Thomason.
WEBBERS FALLS
• Trustee: Danny Haley.
McINTOSH COUNTY
CHECOTAH
• Mayor: Daniel Tarkington.
• Chief of Police: Darren Glover.
• Council, Ward 1: Michael Key.
• Council, Ward 3: Delania Durrett-Stevens, Joey Marion, Mark McCullough, Jerri Reaves.
• Council, Ward 4: Jay Hayes, Christopher Robinson, Leah A. Todd.
WAGONER COUNTY
OKAY
• Town clerk/treasurer: Sherry Reynolds.
• Council, Ward 4: Monica Flores.
PORTER
• Town Clerk/Treasurer: Shirley Liles Herring.
