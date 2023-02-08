Municipal filings wrap up

Filing for the April 4 municipal races concluded on Wednesday.
Voters have until March 10 to register to vote and March 20 to request an absentee ballot.
Candidates with asterisks before their names filed on Wednesday.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
FORT GIBSON
• Trustee, Ward 1: *Autumn Chapman.
• Trustee, Ward 3: Bob Boatman.
• Trustee, Ward 5: Jerry Harris.
BRAGGS
• Trustee: Lisa Tyler, *John Laymon.
HASKELL
• Trustee, Ward 1: Douglas Fultz, Bruce McQuay.
• Trustee, Ward 3: Harold Wilburn Jr.
• Trustee, Ward 5: Mark Blan.
OKTAHA
• Trustee, Ward 2: Nathan Reheard, *Arla Stout.
• Trustee, Ward 4: June Hall.
PORUM
• Clerk/Treasurer: May Belle (Hall) McDaniel.
• Trustee: Martha Long, *Carl Warren, *Rodney Coleman.
• Trustee, unexpired term: *Cristy Catron, *Loyd Paul Hays, *Gayla Barnes.
TAFT
• Trustee: Elsie Ceasar, *Vernon E. Curl, *Keith Titsworth.
• Treasurer: *Kim Lee.
WARNER
• Trustee, unexpired term: Terry Thompson.
• Trustee: Wayne LaBounty, Roger A. Thomason, Barbara M. Watson, *Jeanette M. Sict.
WEBBERS FALLS
• Trustee: Danny Haley, *Johnny Pollard.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
HULBERT
• Trustee: *April Goodman, *Tristan Brave.
McINTOSH COUNTY
CHECOTAH
• Mayor: Daniel Tarkington.
• Chief of Police: Darren Glover, *Marcus Cunningham.
• Clerk: *Mary Lou Durrett.
• Council, Ward 1: Michael Key, Will Fairchild, *Janice Rogers.
• Council, Ward 2: Jodi Toliver-Greenleaf.
• Council, Ward 3: Delania Durrett-Stevens, Joey Marion, Mark McCullough, Jerri Reaves.
• Council, Ward 4: Jay Hayes, Christopher Robinson, Leah A. Todd, *Jewett Nelson.
• Street Commissioner: *Jeffrey Moore.
EUFAULA
• Council, Ward 1: Josh Cummings, *Steven Wayne Lambert.
WAGONER COUNTY
OKAY
• Town clerk/treasurer: Sherry Reynolds.
• Trustee, Ward 4: Monica Flores.
• Trustee: Rhonda Thornburg, *Dale Stephenson, *Bradley A. Matthews, *Jerry O'Bannon.
PORTER
• Town Clerk/Treasurer: Shirley Liles Herring.
• Trustee: Bradah Littlefield, Kristin Eaton.
WAGONER
• Mayor: Nathan Rojas.
• Police Chief: Chris Fogleman.
• Council, Ward 1: *Michael Scroggins.
• Council, Ward 2: *Ciera Lewis.
• Council, Ward 3: Joshua Bret Bogle, *Jason Timmons, *Brenda Scroggins Lenard.
• Council, Ward 4: Roger Schilling.
