Six counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of possession of firearms after conviction or during probation have been filed in Muskogee County District Court against Jarron Deajon Pridgeon of Muskogee.
Pridgeon, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5: Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Que'dynce Anderson, 9; and Javarion Lee, 24, who is Pridgeon's brother. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, was critically injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized.
