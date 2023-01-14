A man charged with first-degree murder in the 2001 slaying of a 2-year-old Muskogee boy will not go to trial next month as was scheduled.
C.L. Johnson, 31, is charged in the death of Ja'Cion Logan-Ragsdale, 2, on Dec. 21, 2011. In September 2016, Ezzard Onebear, 28, pleaded guilty in Muskogee County District Court to killing J'Cion, and received a sentence of life in prison with all but the first 25 years suspended. His attorney then filed a motion to withdraw the plea. That was granted in October 2021. The case was dismissed as a result of McGirt v. Oklahoma in which "prosecution of crimes by Native Americans on tribal lands falls into the jurisdiction of the tribal courts and federal judiciary under the Major Crimes Act, rather than Oklahoma's courts." Onebear is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) tribe.
"C.L. Johnson was stricken to the August Felony Disposition Docket due to the fact that Onebear would not be sentenced in federal court until July of this year," said Larry Edwards, Muskogee County district attorney.
Court documents originally filed state Onebear, at Johnson's behest, was trying to kill Cassandra Logan, Ja’Cion’s aunt, when he killed Ja’Cion. According to court documents, Onebear stated under oath that Johnson wanted Onebear to take care of some "business" for him — stating that the "business" was to kill Cassandra Logan, the mother of the 2-year-old.
Onebear testified Johnson said he would pay him $2,500 to complete the task, but was ultimately paid $1,000.
The shooting took place in the living room of the home where Ja’Cion’s grandmother lived on Indianapolis Street.
Cooper said she opened her door to find an armed man. A shot hit the child while Cooper was trying to push the shooter outside, Cooper said the day after the shooting.
Johnson was brought to Muskogee from North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre for a status hearing. He is being housed there for child abuse, illegal drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections online records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.