Muscogee (Creek) citizen recognized for COVID-19 efforts

OKMULGEE — The National Indian Health Board has recognized Muscogee (Creek) citizen, Lt. Commander Amanda Wyatt, as one of this year’s ‘Heroes in Health.’
The NIHB annually honors outstanding individuals, programs and organizations from across Indian Country whose service and work make a major contribution to improving American Indian and Alaska Native health.
Wyatt is an Advance Practice Nurse and Clinical Nurse Specialist who was selected for her leadership and contributions to the development of a COVID-19 emergency response hotline for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health.
She served as the sole point of contact for the hotline, providing real-time instruction and guidance on evidence-based practice recommendations, triage, consults, coordination of care, and community services directly related to the effects of COVID-19.
“It is with great respect as a Muscogee (Creek) citizen to receive this incredible honor from the National Indian Health Board,” Wyatt said. “I am grateful for my opportunities to serve Indian Country.”
Wyatt has since transferred into a new position with Indian Health Service as the director for the Diabetes Center at the Mid-Atlantic Tribal Health Center in Richmond, Virginia.
MCN would like to congratulate and thank Wyatt for her service to all citizens within the Muscogee (Creek) Reservation and Indian Country.
