Muscogee Creek freedmen exhibits at museum

The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band and the Oklahoma Indian Territory Museum of Black Creek Freedmen history (a traveling museum) is the guest exhibitor for July at The Museum Broken Arrow, 400 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. The group exhibits the history of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen (African Creeks) from July 9-31. The opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. July 9.
The exhibit features the history of the Muscogee Nation and the people known as African Creeks, aka Creek Freedmen. The exhibit's purpose is to take the museum audience back to the days of Indian Territory and the infamous Trail of Tears. The Freedmen endured the same tragedies as the sinking of the Monmouth steamboat on the Mississippi River on the journey to the new land in which many African Creeks did not survive.
Elements of the exhibit gives an account of the Civil War and life after the signing of the Treaty of 1866. They will feature ordinary Creek Freedmen and prominent Creek Freedmen leaders. Freedmen served in the House of Kings and the House of Warriors (the Nation of their birth) in the Muscogee Nation National Council as policymakers, lawyers, translators, and advisers to the principal chief.
This event is free and is open to the public.
Information: contactus@1866creekfreedmen.com. www.1866creekfreedmen.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.