Muscogee Creek Freedmen to meet in Tulsa

The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band is hosting its Oct. 1, meeting at the Rudisill Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., Tulsa.
By popular demand, the group will showcase select pieces of the MCIFB and the OITMBCFH Creek Freedmen history exhibit for your viewing and educational pleasure from 10 a.m. to noon.
The community meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. with a conversation with an official member of the MCIFB, Washington I. Rucker, the great-grandson of Creek Nation Interpreter Rev. Ketch Barnett.
Famed Jazz musician Washington Rucker and his niece Renee Brown, former WNBA chief of staff, are both descendants of Creek Freedmen Ketch Barnett. Both are members of the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band. Ketch Barnett was a Creek Nation Interpreter and Baptist minister and for many years was the pastor of the Old Fountain Church near the McIntosh Settlement.
Rucker is an award-winning jazz musician who was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 1998. Rucker was born in Tulsa on March 5, 1937, in Greenwood. He attended Booker T. Washington High School, developing a talent for the drums along the way. Rucker has worked with artists as diverse as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and gospel artists, the Rev. James Cleveland and Shirley Caesar, and Jazz greats like Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Stitt, Freddie Hubbard, and singers Nancy Wilson and Linda Hopkins. He also fronts his group, The Jazz Collection, with which he tours and records.
