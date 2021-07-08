Muscogee (Creek) Indian Freedmen Band acquires historic cemetery

The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band Inc. has announced preservation project 1902 for recently procured Historic Creek Freedmen Cemetery, aka the Thomas Smith Cemetery. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at the Thomas Smith Cemetery, Broken Arrow to preserve and protect the unique history, heritage, and genealogy of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen “Black Creeks” who were removed to Indian Territory (Oklahoma) on the Trail of Tears.
The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band has recently acquired the Thomas Smith Cemetery, located at 20989 E. 41st St. S., Broken Arrow.
The cemetery is the resting place for many original enrolled Creek Freedmen of the Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma. Join them as they commemorate the legacy of the founder Creek Freedmen Thomas Smith, Civil War Veteran William Lacy Sr., Creek Freedmen Adam Manuel, Creek Freedmen Lucinda Postoak-Lacy, The Barnetts, Hines, McIntosh, Ananias (A.N) Pegues, and all who rest in the Thomas Smith Cemetery.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of heroes who fought and worked to save the Union, organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954 will join the event. Members of the Oklahoma Department of the SUVCW will provide a color guard for the ceremony.
Guest presenter is Calvin Osborne, a native Tulsan who attended Booker T. Washington High School. Osborne is serving his second term as president of the 54th. He is a direct descendant of William Lacy Sr., a former slave who became a civil war soldier with the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry (79th USCT). William Lacy married Creek Freedwomen Lucinda Thomas Postoak-Lacy, a woman who was also a former slave in the Creek Nation in the Oklahoma Indian territory. He is an attorney practicing law in Washington, D.C., where he lives with his wife and two daughters.
The group has already made significant progress, but much more work is needed. To donate or for information: P.O. Box 6366 Moore OK, 73153; www.1866creekfreedmen.com or mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com.
Any donations are greatly appreciated. Please reach out to us at mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com www.1866creekfreedmen.com. (405) 732-5889.
The MCIFB is a 501(C) (3) organization. Your gift is tax-deductible.
