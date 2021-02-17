Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will be hosting an interactive town hall meeting on Black Creek Native history from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
The meeting will be virtually on Zoom platform.
Freedmen of Indian Territory (Black Indians): Identifying, Uncovering, and exploring various documents unique to the history of IT, such as the Dawes census cards, Creek ‘Old Series’, the Indian Pioneer Papers, Land Allotment Records, and more will be discussed.
Whether you are a beginner, hobbyist, family historian, or seasoned genealogist, this power-packed conference promises to provide a treasure trove of information. Freedmen of Indian Territory are some of the most documented people in history with fascinating family stories. Please join us as we discuss Freedmen genealogy, storytelling, culture, identity, and the quest for citizenship within the Muscogee Creek Nation.
We are thrilled that renowned genealogist, author, historian, scholar and blogger Angela Walton-Raji, a Choctaw Freedmen descendant, will join us as keynote presenter, as well as professional genealogist Ron Graham and Gail M. Jackson, both Creek Freedmen descendants. Storyteller Jennifer Bradley will give a reading from the 1937 WPA slave narrative on Creek Freedmen Lucinda Davis . A genealogist will be on hand the day of the conference to provide a quick Dawes roll look-up for participants.
Conference registration is $35 via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedmen-of-indian-territory-genealogy-conference-tickets-138201116259?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
A few of the topics that will be discussed:
• Basic resources for freedmen family research.
• Finding the stories of Oklahoma's freedmen.
• Indian Territory/Oklahoma — An All-Black State? Territory of Lincoln.
• The Dawes Commission – and the Allotment of the Five Civilized Tribes, 1893-1914.
• 1900 U.S. Census — Mixed Blood — Has this Indian any white blood?
Information: Ms. Grayson @ mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com
Tickets are nonrefundable.
