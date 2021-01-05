The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will host its annual Black Native history program at 3 p.m. Jan 16. All are welcome to attend. This event will be held via Zoom meeting.
Historian Dr. Alaina Roberts will present on the history of the Freedmen, a Creek hymn of prayer will be sung by a group member, and a special appearance by Creek Freedwoman Mary Grayson. The presentation will be an enactment of Mary Grayson's WPA Slave Narrative interview.
Storyteller Jennifer Bradley will guide event participants on a journey back in time to the days of Indian Territory, a pivotal time in history before the creation of the State of Oklahoma when people of African descent were known as Natives, Black Indians, or African Creeks in Indian Territory. Family stories will also be shared by Creek Freedmen descendants.
