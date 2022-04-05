Muscogee (Creek) Nation elder to be honored

One of the elders of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the matriarch of the Shipley family, Marge Shipley, along with her children and grandson, will be blessing the Plumb Theatre at 7 p.m. April 8.
The Shipley family is well known around Oklahoma, having sung in innumerable churches of all denominations. Marge has been singing for over 60 years and has influenced and been a role model for all of her family in all aspects of life.
Ephesians 5:19, sums up the Shipley family: Addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart.
If you love anointed, heavenly, uplifting gospel music, you will not want to miss Friday night at Plumb Theatre, 16505 Oklahoma 9E, Eufaula. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Information: (918) 360-9329
