Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Muskogee Police Department receives funds

TULSA – The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) this week announced $4.5 million in grants for the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program. These program funds are used to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, implementation of promising practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness, and suicide prevention programs.
In the Northern District of Oklahoma, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was awarded $125,000 for their peer support project.
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police are an important public safety partner for all of us living in northeastern Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “This funding from the Justice Department’s Community Oriented Policing Services will help the Lighthorse fulfill their mission to serve and protect. I’m proud to see the Department continuing to support tribal law enforcement.”
Two other Oklahoma entities also received funding for peer support projects. In the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the Muskogee Police Department received $121, 299, and in the Western District of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City received $111,724.
Good mental and psychological health is just as essential as good physical health for law enforcement officers to be effective in keeping communities safe from crime and violence. As part of the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act of 2017, Congress authorized the COPS Office to establish peer mentoring mental health and wellness pilot programs within state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies. The 41 awards announced meet the goals of the 2017 Act and support the Department of Justice and the Administration’s commitment to law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.